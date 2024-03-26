H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Get H World Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

H World Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HTHT opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,080,000 after buying an additional 1,039,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 382,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,084,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,827,000 after purchasing an additional 699,246 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.