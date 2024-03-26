Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$40.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.78.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$38.12 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

