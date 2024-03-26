National Bankshares Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.54.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50.

In other news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

