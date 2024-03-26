KeyCorp Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $95.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.55.

Shares of HQY opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.76.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

