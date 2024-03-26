Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
