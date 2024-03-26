Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.21.

FANG opened at $196.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

