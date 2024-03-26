Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.71.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE:CPG opened at C$10.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2206897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

