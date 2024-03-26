Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
