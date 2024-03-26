Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $201.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $159.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

MPC stock opened at $199.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

