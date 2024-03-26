Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CABA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.46. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

