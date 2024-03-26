HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

