Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $263.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average of $223.50. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 137.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

