Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.71.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

WY opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $35.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.