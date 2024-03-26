Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $92.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $86.50 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

