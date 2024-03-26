Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $280.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.45.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $220.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Penumbra by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 55.1% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

