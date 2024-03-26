Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Shares of SHAK opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,519. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

