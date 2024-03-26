Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Raised to $82.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $106.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

