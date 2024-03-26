Analysts Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Target Price at $16.43

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

