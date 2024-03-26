JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Precigen Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $349.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 784,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 130,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 238,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Precigen by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 374,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

