Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded by Williams Trading to Buy

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $963.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

