Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Scholastic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

