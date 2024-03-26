REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

REV Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of REVG opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.70. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. REV Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.