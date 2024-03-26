StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NVIV stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

