Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

