Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Fuel Tech Stock Up 0.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
