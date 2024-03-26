Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.6 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.