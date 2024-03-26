FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a $460.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $480.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $444.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.42.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,175,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,655 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

