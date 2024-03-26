NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,893,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

