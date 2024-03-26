Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $310.41 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

