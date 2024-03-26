Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$83.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$89.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATD. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.2 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATD opened at C$77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.