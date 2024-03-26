Scotiabank Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.2 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

ATD stock opened at C$77.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.