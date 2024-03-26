Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$19.25 at Desjardins

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$19.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERF

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus stock opened at C$25.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$18.23 and a 52-week high of C$25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.8053393 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Insider Activity at Enerplus

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.