Asensus Surgical’s (ASXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.24 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 444.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 83.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49,961 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

