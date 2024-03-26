Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CABA opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

