EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $18.29 on Thursday. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.88.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,142 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,273. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EverQuote by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

