Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.40 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

