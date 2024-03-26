HC Wainwright Boosts Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target to $7.00

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PYXS. BTIG Research started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
