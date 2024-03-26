Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE TWO opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $138,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $138,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,417 shares of company stock worth $763,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

