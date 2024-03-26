Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.08.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $310.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.15. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.33 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

