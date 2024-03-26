Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $600.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $530.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $564.85.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
