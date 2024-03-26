Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,830 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.