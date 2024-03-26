SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $322.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after buying an additional 524,476 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $129,364,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,644,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

