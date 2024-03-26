Compass Point Upgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to “Neutral”

Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $12.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.52%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 268,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

