James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

JRVR opened at $8.45 on Friday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 275,981 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after buying an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 415.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 271,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 301,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 263,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

