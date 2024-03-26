Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

AGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE AGTI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.96. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $47,177.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at $348,562.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,801 shares of company stock valued at $447,871 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

