United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.26 on Friday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.