Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.83 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

