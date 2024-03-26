China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.24.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Featured Articles
