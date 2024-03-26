China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Featured Articles

