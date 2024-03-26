Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.38.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
