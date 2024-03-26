Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.38.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 99.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,029 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 125.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

