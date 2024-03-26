Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 579,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 429,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 361,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 304,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 432,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 244,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

