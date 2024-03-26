Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
